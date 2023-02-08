Why Liver Transplant not available in Odisha, rues Sritam Das

TNI Bureau: Noted Odia actor and BJP leader Sritam Das rued over the absence of facilities for liver transplantation in Odisha.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Das said, “It is very sad that there is no hospital in Odisha for liver transplantation. Patients from the state are going to other States for treatment. Most of the doctors treating the patients in other States are from Odisha.”

“If the Odia doctors have earned name and fame by doing such good works outside the state, why it cannot be done in Odisha,” he questioned.

ଭାରି ଦୁଃଖ ଲାଗୁଛି ଓଡିଶା ରେ Liver Transplant କୌଣସି Hospitalରେ ହୋଇ ପାରୁନାହିଁ.ରୋଗୀ ଓଡିଶା ବାହାରକୁ ଯାଉଛନ୍ତି.ବାହାରେ ଯେଉଁ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି,ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଅଧିକାଂଶ ଓଡ଼ିଆ.ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଡାକ୍ତର ମାନେ ଯଦି ବାହାରେ ଭଲ କାମକରି,ନାଁ କରିଛନ୍ତି..

ତାହାଲେ ଓଡିଶାରେ ହେଇପାରୁନି କାହିଁକି?@CMO_Odisha — Sritam Das (@SritamDas) February 7, 2023

Das took to the micro blogging platform to express his annoyance hours after ailing actor Pintu Nanda was flown to Delhi from Bhubaneswar yesterday for transplantation of liver at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

It is to be noted here that Sritam Das played a vital role in raising funds for the treatment of Pintu Nanda, who needs more than Rs 50 lakh to undergo treatment for liver cirrhosis disease and liver transplantation.