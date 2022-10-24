In PICs: Kali Puja In Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Kali Puja festivities start in Cuttack on Monday with equal fanfare and gaiety. After a lull of two years due to Covid restrictions, the city has become all dolled up with decorations and celebrations, with as many as 75 Puja committees performing the rituals of the goddess at their respective mandaps.

Here are the glimpses of Cuttack Kali Puja 2022: