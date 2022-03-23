In 11th hour decision Taliban hold to ban on girls education
This was stated by a Taliban official on Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year.
Insight Bureau: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6. This was stated by a Taliban official on Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan’s new school year.
The latest setback for girls education is certain to receive widespread condemnation from the international community that has been urging the Taliban leaders to open schools and give women their right to public space.
