Crime Branch to probe Manas Swain Murder Case

Insight Bureau: Odisha DGP on Wednesday ordered a Crime Branch probe into cameraman Manas Swain murder case.

The DGP transferred the case to Crime Branch in view of its gravity and involvement of multiple districts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Odisha Police arrested Parameswar Rout, brother of prime accused Sarmistha Rout, from Vijayawada and brought him to Chandbali Police Station.

The car of Sarmistha Rout has been found parked in the garage of an apartment in Bhubaneswar today.

Sarmistha has gone absconding while efforts were on by police to apprehend her. Police have so far arrested five persons including former &PR Director Niranjan Sethi. Apart from this the Orissa High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sarmistha Rout, the prime accused in cameraman Manas Swain’s murder case.