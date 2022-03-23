UN to take up three resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

Insight Bureau: The United Nations will face three resolutions Wednesday on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Earlier Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor.

The General Assembly is scheduled to start considering two rival resolutions Wednesday morning — one supported by Ukraine and Western nations that makes clear Russia is responsible for the escalating humanitarian crisis and the other sponsored by South Africa that doesn’t mention Russia.