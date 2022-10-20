100-Word Edit: Humanity Triumphs; Thank You Barsha

By Sagar Satapathy
Helping Accident Victims
If you have a passion to serve, you will find a way. Or else, you will settle for an excuse. Barsha, CEO of Odisha-Mo Parivar, is one of the few who prove time and again that humanity still exists.

While many others did not help the girl who was bleeding with pain after a car rammed into her Scooty on Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road at around 9 PM Tuesday night, Barsha on her way from office wasted no time and rushed her to a hospital .

Story of Barsha Routray should inspire everyone who find an excuse to leave the accident victims stranded.

