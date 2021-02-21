IMFA MD Subhrakant hails Economic Growth in Odisha

Subhrakant Panda, MD of IMFA Ltd, lauded the economic growth model in Odisha saying highlights of ‘Odisha Economic Survey’ shows the State has done relatively well with growth being higher than national average in last 8 years.

He also pointed out that contraction is projected to be lower at 4.92%. The IMFA MD also added that FY21 share of industry & minerals in State’s GVA is higher than national average too.

“This augurs well & indicates that Odisha is making headway in its endeavour to be a manufacturing powerhouse which will contribute significantly to India’s growth,” he tweeted.