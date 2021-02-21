Cricket Drama ’83’ to hit Theatres on June 4

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 to hit theatres on June 4

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 to hit theatres on June 4
139

TNI Bureau:  The much-awaited cricket drama ’83’ will hit theatres on June 4.

Ranveer Singh will play the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

83 will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranveer took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film and made the announcement.

Related Posts

WATCH Video: Shweta, Your Mic is On!

In PICs: Kangana Ranaut in Puri

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadia and Reliance Entertainment.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.