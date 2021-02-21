TNI Evening News Headlines- February 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ BSF jawan critically injured in landmine explosion at Gugapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri.

➡️ Odisha Govt instructs all district collectors to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety guidelines in view of a fresh spike in number of COVID-19 cases in some States.

➡️ Death threats to Jaleshpata Ashram Chief Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri; prime accused held from Bisamcuttack area in Rayagada District.

➡️ Jatra artistes to stage dharna and observe hunger strike at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

➡️ Ganja worth more than 1 crore seized near Sahada panchayat under Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district; 4 peddlers detained.

➡️ 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334107.

India News

➡️ West Bengal Government reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on Petrol, Diesel effective from midnight.

➡️ Uttarakhand glacier burst death toll rises to 68. Apart from 68 dead bodies, 28 body parts have also been recovered from Tapovan in Chamoli district.

➡️ Centre asks States to increase RT-PCR tests, Surveillance amid surge of Covid-19 cases.

➡️ Maharashtra: 16,154 people fined for not wearing face masks at public places in a single day today in Mumbai: BMC.

➡️ Kerala reports 4,070 new COVID19 cases and 4,345 recoveries. Active cases in the state stands at 58,313.

➡️ Puducherry: Day before floor test, Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan, DMK MLA K Venkatesan resign from Puducherry Assembly.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 26th Hunar Haat of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi today.

➡️ Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Anantnag after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack; huge cache of weapons recovered.

➡️ Chandrayaan-3 launch rescheduled for 2022: ISRO.

➡️ Congress chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices.

➡️ TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, sister-in-law summoned by CBI on Monday in coal scam case.

➡️ Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for coronavirus.

➡️ Night curfew imposed in Pune. Schools & Colleges will remain shut till February 28.

World News

➡️ Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open title.

➡️ India, Maldives sign $50 million defence deal to boost maritime capabilities.

➡️ Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military.

➡️ Kuwait resumes direct flights from 35 countries, including India, from tomorrow.