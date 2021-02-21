TNI Evening News Headlines- February 21, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ BSF jawan critically injured in landmine explosion at Gugapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri.
➡️ Odisha Govt instructs all district collectors to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety guidelines in view of a fresh spike in number of COVID-19 cases in some States.
➡️ Death threats to Jaleshpata Ashram Chief Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri; prime accused held from Bisamcuttack area in Rayagada District.
➡️ Jatra artistes to stage dharna and observe hunger strike at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.
➡️ Ganja worth more than 1 crore seized near Sahada panchayat under Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district; 4 peddlers detained.
➡️ 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334107.
India News
➡️ West Bengal Government reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on Petrol, Diesel effective from midnight.
➡️ Uttarakhand glacier burst death toll rises to 68. Apart from 68 dead bodies, 28 body parts have also been recovered from Tapovan in Chamoli district.
➡️ Centre asks States to increase RT-PCR tests, Surveillance amid surge of Covid-19 cases.
➡️ Maharashtra: 16,154 people fined for not wearing face masks at public places in a single day today in Mumbai: BMC.
➡️ Kerala reports 4,070 new COVID19 cases and 4,345 recoveries. Active cases in the state stands at 58,313.
➡️ Puducherry: Day before floor test, Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan, DMK MLA K Venkatesan resign from Puducherry Assembly.
➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 26th Hunar Haat of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi today.
➡️ Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Anantnag after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack; huge cache of weapons recovered.
➡️ Chandrayaan-3 launch rescheduled for 2022: ISRO.
➡️ Congress chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices.
➡️ TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, sister-in-law summoned by CBI on Monday in coal scam case.
➡️ Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for coronavirus.
➡️ Night curfew imposed in Pune. Schools & Colleges will remain shut till February 28.
World News
➡️ Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open title.
➡️ India, Maldives sign $50 million defence deal to boost maritime capabilities.
➡️ Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military.
➡️ Kuwait resumes direct flights from 35 countries, including India, from tomorrow.
