IMD predicts Low Pressure Area over BoB by May 22

According to IMD a low pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd May and it is likely to move initially Northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over Central parts of Bay of Bengal around 24th May, 2024.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd May, 2024. It is likely to move initially Northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over Central parts of Bay of Bengal around 24th may, 2024. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2024

In view of the low pressure area, different districts of Odisha are going to experience thunderstorm in next couple of days. However, people need not to get worried over any formation of cyclone, said Manorama Mohanty, the director of Bhubaneswar regional centre of the IMD. No such prediction of cyclone has been made, she added.