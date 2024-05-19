TNI Bureau: The job fraud cases filed against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi has taken a new twist with four of five complainants filing affidavit at the Berhampur JMFC court, Sibani Mishra, and requesting her to withdraw the cases.

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep was accused of defrauding money on pretext of providing employment at Tata Company. After a complaint was filed with the Crime Branch, a case was registered at the Cuttack Cyber Police Station and a crime branch team started an investigation in November 2020.

After the investigation, 5 fraud cases were registered against Pradeep. While 4 cases were registered in Golanthara police station, one case was registered in Baidyanathpur police station. In this case, the police have already submitted the charge sheet in the court and the case is pending in the court.

However, all of a sudden, four persons have submitted affidavits at the court through their lawyers to withdraw the cases and not to proceed with the further trial. Prashant Kara, one of the complainants of Chikarada village under Golanthara police station, has stated in his affidavit that due to wrong political understanding, I had accused the Gopalpur MLA of money fraud.

I have already received the money due to the fraud as per the court order. As I am 51-years-old, I am suffering from health problems, Prashant said in the affidavit and requested the court to withdraw the case.

Similarly, B. Shiv Patro of Majhigam village also said that he has received the fraudulent money following the direction of the court. He also claimed that he filed the case due to a political misunderstanding and as he is looking after his career, he stated that he does not want to proceed with this case.

Likewise, Lakshmi Narayan Nayak of Gunapur village and Prabhat Kumar Nayak of Keluapalli have also requested the court through their affidavits to not to proceed with the trial of the cases due to their personal reasons.