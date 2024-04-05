Odisha Chief Secy PK Jena visits Kotia, reviews projects

By The News Insight
Kotia
Credit:X/OTV

TNI Bureau: Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today visited Kotia group of villages in Koraput district of Odisha.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of various developmental projects being carried out by the State government in the controversial Kotia group of villages.

Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee accompanied Jena.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – April 05, 2024

Bhubaneswar becomes 6th Hottest Place in Asia Today

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The visited the ‘Mo School’ building, Hospital, Jagannath Temple and police barracks.

Among others Koraput district collector, DIG, SP and DSP were present during the Chef secretary’s visit.

It is to be noted here that Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are engaged in a five-decade-long tussle over the ownership of Kotia group of villages.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.