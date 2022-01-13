IMD issues Rainfall alert for several Odisha Dists till Jan 15

Insight Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre on Thursday predicted that light to moderate rain, accompanied with thunderstorm, hail and lightning is likely to lash over several districts across the State till January 15.

The IMD’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar has issued Yellow Warning with heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightening and hail for 18 districts of Odisha for the next three days.

As per the forecast, thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Ganjam and Gajapati will experience thunderstorm with lightening and hail on Friday (from 8.30 am of January 13 till 8.30 am of January 14).

Similarly, rainfall, thunderstorm with lightening is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on Saturday (from 8.30 am of January 14 to 8.30 am of January 15).