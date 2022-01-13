5 dead, several injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in West Bengal

Insight Bureau: At least five people died and several injured after twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal on Thursday evening.

The train that started from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

A high level Railway Safety probe has been ordered in the derailment. The Indian Railways have issued helpline numbers (03564-255190, 050-34666, 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623).

As per initial reports, 2 relief trains along with NDRF/SDRF teams, cutting equipment, ambulances and food materials have been rushed to the spot.

The Indian Railways announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to visit Jalpaiguri tomorrow to take stock of the situation.