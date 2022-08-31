Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Chocolate Ganesh in Bhubaneswar

To create this tall statue,  100 kg of chocolate and 24 carat gold dust were used. Students from the the institute created this sculpture under the supervision of Club Chocolate e co-founder Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sahu.

By Sree Mishra
Insight Bureau: Club Chocolate, a Bhubaneswar based School of Baking and Fine Pastry Art prepared a 4-ft Ganesh idol with 100 kg chocolate and gold dust.

Previously, the Club Chocolate was in the spotlight for creating a chocolate statue of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. According to Rakesh, this chocolate statue is one of the most expensive sculptures created in Bhubaneswar.

 

