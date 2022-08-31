Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Chocolate Ganesh in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Club Chocolate, a Bhubaneswar based School of Baking and Fine Pastry Art prepared a 4-ft Ganesh idol with 100 kg chocolate and gold dust.

Students from the the Club Chocolate institute created this sculpture under the supervision of Club Chocolate co-founder Rakesh Kumar Sahu.

Previously, the Club Chocolate was in the spotlight for creating a chocolate statue of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. According to Rakesh, this chocolate statue is one of the most expensive sculptures created in Bhubaneswar.