Alliance Question: VK Pandian keeps Everyone Guessing

TNI Bureau: While speaking at the CNN-News18’s Rising Bharat Summit 2024 in Delhi, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian said that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre nor Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik in the State need an alliance to retain power.

However, Pandian asked all to wait when being asked about the present status of alliance, saying that ‘Alliance’ talks are based on statesmanship without electoral value.

“If anything happens, we will get to know”, said VK Pandian in a response to alliance question.

Pandian stated that one of the key reasons for Naveen Patnaik’s success has been that he doesn’t think of politics as politics but as a public service and doing service to the people.

There has been a buzz that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and BJD may join hands for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.