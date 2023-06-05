IISc Bangalore Tops NIRF Rankings 2023, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia Secure 2nd and 3rd spots

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 were announced today, revealing the top universities in India. Once again, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has claimed the first position in the university rankings. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi secured the second position, while Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi ranked third.

Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Banaras Hindu University also performed well, securing the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This year, three non-governmental universities have made it to the top 10 list. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore and Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Manipal maintained their positions from last year. Additionally, Vellore Institute of Technology in Vellore entered the top rankings, securing the eighth position.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

IISc Bangalore also secured the second position in the overall category.

In the 2022 rankings, IISc Bangalore held the top spot with a score of 83.57, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi with a score of 68.47, and Jamia Millia Islamia with a score of 65.91, at the second and third spots, respectively.

Last year, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham ranked fifth with a score of 63.40, and Banaras Hindu University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal held the seventh spot with a score of 62.84.