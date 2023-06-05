IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings; IISC Bengaluru and IIT Delhi Follow Suit

IIT Madras has been ranked as the best institution in India, according to the NIRF Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education on June 5. The rankings were announced by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during a press conference. The NIRF 2023 rankings cover 12 categories.

This year, a new category called Agriculture and Allied Sectors was introduced, and the top three colleges in this category are the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in New Delhi, the National Dairy Institute in Karnal, and Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana.

In the engineering category, the IITs maintained their dominance with IIT Madras securing the top spot, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. In the management category, IIM Ahmedabad is the top-ranked institute, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru claimed the first position in the overall ranking, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. In the college category, Miranda House and Hindu College of Delhi University ranked first and second, respectively, with Presidency College of Chennai securing the third spot.

In the legal category, NLU Bengaluru was ranked first, followed by NLU Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad. The top three medical institutes remained unchanged from the previous year, with AIIMS, Delhi taking the first position, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.