ICSE, ISC Result 2021: 99.98% Class 10 and 99.76% Class 12 students declared pass

TNI Bureau: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results today.

Students can check their results via the website of the Council at https://cisce.org/.

Both the boys and girls achieved same pass percentage of 99.8% in ICSE (Class 10) exams and 99.76% in ISC (Class 12) exams.

A total of 219,499 candidates appeared for the ICSE 10 board exams including 118,846 are boys and 100,653 are girls.

Similarly, a total of 94,011 candidates appeared for ISC Class 12 this year. Out of which, 50,459 are boys 43,552 are girls.

In Odisha, 99.98% students cleared the Class 10 examination while 99.93% students cleared Class 12 exams.

To prepare the class 12 results, the board has taken into account the past six years’ performances of the students. While classes 9 and 10 marks have been considered for preparing the class 10 results.

The marking criteria included students’ performance in internal assessments based on project and practical work done during the academic year.