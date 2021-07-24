Gangster Sheikh Hyder dies in Police Encounter

TNI Bureau: Notorious Gangster Sheikh Hyder was killed in a police encounter in Balasore on Saturday afternoon while he tried to snatch the service gun from the cop, who escorted him.

The incident occurred near Simulia while he was being shifted to Choudwar Circle Jail to the sub-jail in Baripada.

The gangster reportedly died while undergoing treatment. Some other sources say he was brought dead to the hospital.

Hyder was admitted at the district headquarters hospital in Balasore after he sustained grievous bullet injuries on his head and stomach.