ICC 20 20 World Cup Match Updates – October 22

TNI Bureau: The last matches of ICC T20 world Cup winded up with so much thrills and unexpected highlights. Spectators were seen in all nerve wracking stage.

Lets have a look into the match updates:

Australia Vs New Zealand

New Zealand began their campaign in style with an thumping win over defending champions Australia in the first match of Super 12s. A fine display from batters saw New Zealand finish with a big total 200/3 in 20 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

New Zealand produced an all-round performance against hosts and defending champions Australia to record a big 89-run win on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, last year’s runners-up, were off to a flier with Finn Allen smashing 42 off 16 before Devon Conway took over to remain unbeaten on 92 off 58 and guided his team to a massive 200/3 in 20 overs.

There were high hopes from the clash, which was a rematch of last year’s T20 World Cup final in the UAE. However, the tussle turned out to be disappointingly one-sided. New Zealand put up 200/3 batting first and then bundled out Australia for 111 in 17.1 overs.

England Vs Afghanistan

Jos Buttler-led England outclassed Afghanistan in match No.15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Saturday. Pacer Sam Curran became the first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is as Buttler and Co. registered a 5-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Pacer Curran became the first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game. Chasing the paltry target of 113 in the 20-over contest, Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 29 off 21 balls to help England register a comfortable 5-wicket win over Afghanistan. Pacer Curran was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics.