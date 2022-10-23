BJP Leader Vanathi Srinivasan helps “Modi’s Daughters”

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party Women’s Wing National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has always been in the news for her unique gesture. This time she has hogged the limelight for giving away the second year installment aid to fatherless girls adopted by her.

Notably she has adopted 100+ fatherless girls under the ‘Modi’s daughter’ project. She handed over ₹10,000 each to 150 children from below poverty line families, under the project at the Gujarati Samaj Complex in Coimbatore.

The give away will continue for five years with the children getting necessary education assistance.

Notably, ‘Modi’s daughter’ project was started by the Prime Minister of India for girls who have lost their fathers and are under their mother’s care during Covid-19 Pandemic.