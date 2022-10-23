Depression Intensifies Into Deep Depression In Bay of Bengal

TNI Bureau: The Depression formed over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression about 580 km northwest of Port Blair.

It will intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning.

The Cyclone Sitrang will make landfall in Bangladesh. Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri will witness heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) on October 23-24.

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur & Cuttack will witness heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) on October 24-25.