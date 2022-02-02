IAS Vinod Kumar sacked from Service on Corruption Charges

TNI Bureau: As part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, Odisha Government on Wednesday dismissed a senior IAS and former managing director of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (ORHDC), Vinod Kumar from service following his conviction in corruption case.

It is pertinent to mention here that during his tenure as the Managing Director of the Odisha Rural Housing Corporation, Kumar was illegally sanctioned Rs 33.34 crore for various fake farms, NGOs and individuals after the Super Cyclone in 1999. As a result, the State Government suffered huge financial losses.

Following which the State Government has filed 26 Vigilance Cases against the 1989-batch IAS officer Kumar. The Special Vigilance Court of Odisha had convicted Kumar for financial irregularities in the ORHDC and sentenced him to 3-year imprisonment in 2022.

Kumar had been arrested and sent to jail several times in the past.

The Orissa High Court had rejected the bail pleas of Kumar and told him to surrender. Following his surrender, he was sent to Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar.

The State Government has always taken strong action against corrupt officials. Odisha Government is determined to take exemplary action against the perpetrators, no matter how high they are. A few days later, a senior All-India Forest Service officer was also fired on corruption charges.