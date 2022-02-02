Jinnah Tower in Guntur painted in Tricolor

Insight Bureau: Andhra Pradesh’s Jinnah Tower was decorated with the Indian tricolour days after a controversy arose over the name of it. A pole will be constructed soon to hoist the national flag near the tower, sources said.

Jinnah Tower located in Mahatma Gandhi Road in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur got a coat of tricolour on Tuesday, February 1 and arrangements were made to hoist the national flag near it. Commenting on the development, Guntur East MLA Mohammed Musthafa (YSR Congress) said a pole would also be constructed to hoist the national flag near the tower. Mohammed Musthafa ensured that the Tower was painted in Tiranga.

“On the request of various groups, it was decided to decorate the tower with the tricolour and to construct a pole to hoist the national flag near the tower,” news agency ANI quoted Mustafa as saying.

This came a week after police detained Hindu Vahini activists for wanting to hoist the national flag atop Jinnah Tower on Republic Day.

The police action drew flack from the BJP, and others condemned the detention of Hindu Vahini activists.