Huge! Odisha reports 1078 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported five deaths and biggest single-day spike of 1078 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 19,835, including 6,387 active cases and 13,309 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1078 new cases, 721 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 357 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with a single day spike of 371 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 1 from Gajapati and Kandhamal 1. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 108. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 62 in Ganjam District.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 61, Male 60, Female 40 (Ganjam), Male 72 (Gajapati) and Male 86 (Kandhamal).

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam district, taking the Odisha toll to 31.

👉A 59-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hepato Renal Syndrome passed away due to Chronic Liver Disease.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (121), Rayagada (96) and Malkangiri (66).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (371), Khordha (121), Rayagada: 96, Malkangiri (66), Cuttack (57), Jharsuguda (34), Sundargarh (29), Puri (28), Bargarh (26), Gajapati (24), Kendrapada (24), Jajpur (20), Sambalpur (20), Nabarangpur (17), Keonjhar (16), Kalahandi (15), Koraput (15), Mayurbhanj (13), Kandhamal (13), Balasore (10), Sonepur (10), Balangir (6), Nayagarh (5), Boudh (3), Dhenkanal (2), Angul (1) and Bhadrak (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 5 (Ganjam 3, Gajapati 1, Kandhamal 1 )

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 1 (Ganjam)

➡️ New Recoveries – 400