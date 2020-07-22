4 Newly-Elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha take Oath Today

TNI Bureau: Four newly elected members of Rajya Sabha from Odisha took oath as the nominated members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament house of New Delhi on Wednesday.

They were administered oath today by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at the chamber of the House during inter-session.

The elected Upper house members of the Parliament from Odisha are: Sujeet Kumar, Subash Chandra Singh, Munna Khan and Mamata Mahanta.

It is worth mentioning that total 61 members were recently elected to Rajya Sabha from 20 states, out of which 4 are from Odisha.

The oath ceremony, which was scheduled to be held in April, was postponed due to Corona Pandemic.