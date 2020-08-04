Huge! Odisha records 1409 #Covid19 Recoveries Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1409 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 24482.

A record number of 258 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (218) and Rayagada (128).

While Odisha has so far reported 37681 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 14350.

Related Posts

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for…

Bhubaneswar reports 149 Covid-19 Cases; 145 Recoveries

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 4

➡️ 1409 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 4.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 24482.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (258), Khordha (218), Rayagada (128), Sundargarh (122), Puri (121), Gajapati (120), Koraput (84), Cuttack (68), Balasore (58), Nabarangpur (34), Kandhamal (30), Jajpur (25), Malkangiri (24), Keonjhar (19), Balangir (16), Bargarh (12), Kendrapara (12), Jharsuguda (11), Nayagarh (10), Boudh (9), Nuapada (8), Mayurbhanj (7), Dhenkanal (5), Bhadrak (4), Angul (2), Jagatsinghpur (2), Deogarh (1), Kalahandi (1).

Sagarika Satapathy 280 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!