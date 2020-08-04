Huge! Odisha records 1409 #Covid19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1409 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 24482.

A record number of 258 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (218) and Rayagada (128).

While Odisha has so far reported 37681 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 14350.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 4

➡️ 1409 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 4.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 24482.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (258), Khordha (218), Rayagada (128), Sundargarh (122), Puri (121), Gajapati (120), Koraput (84), Cuttack (68), Balasore (58), Nabarangpur (34), Kandhamal (30), Jajpur (25), Malkangiri (24), Keonjhar (19), Balangir (16), Bargarh (12), Kendrapara (12), Jharsuguda (11), Nayagarh (10), Boudh (9), Nuapada (8), Mayurbhanj (7), Dhenkanal (5), Bhadrak (4), Angul (2), Jagatsinghpur (2), Deogarh (1), Kalahandi (1).