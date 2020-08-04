Naveen to lead a Silent Prayer in Memory of Covid Warriors on Aug 5

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed the people of the State to observe one minute silence in memory of the Covid Warriors in the State who made supreme sacrifice in the fight against Coronavirus.

The CM would lead the silent prayer tomorrow (August 5) at 6 PM. This will be followed by an oathtaking.

CM Naveen Patnaik will administer the oath to everyone to act responsibly and strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep themselves and their families safe.

“We are almost five months into the fight and the people of Odisha are fighting this pandemic in the best possible manner,” said Naveen.

“Tomorrow Odisha will cross 25,000 recoveries. This is a momentous occasion in our fight against the Covid pandemic. Together we have been able to save more lives than in other parts of the country. Our fatality rate at 0.57 percent is one of the lowest in the country”, he added.

“For us every life is precious and saving each person is our mission. This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid warriors who are working round the clock. They have sacrificed hugely to keep the rest of us safe. Some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight,” said Naveen Patnaik.

“To honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid warriors,, I will lead a silent prayer in their memory. I appeal to my 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow. This will be followed by an oathtaking that will remind all of us to act responsibly and strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep ourselves and our families safe”, he said.

“The best way to honour the sacrifice of all our Covid warriors is to support and co-operate with them and do our bit in the war against Covid”, said the CM.