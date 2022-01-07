Colleges, Universities to be closed in Odisha from Jan 10; Check Details Here

Insight Bureau: Amid rising COVID cases, Odisha Government on Friday ordered for closure of colleges, universities and technical educational institutions (except medical colleges) in the State with effect from January 10.

– The Authorities of Colleges/ Universities/ Technical Educational Institutions shall take all appropriate measures for conducting classes through online/ virtual/ video/ other alternative method of learning mode.

– All hostels in such academic institutions shall also remain closed with effect from 10th January, 2022. Students shall be advised to avoid staying in the hostel in the interest of their personal health. However, scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in hostel for research/ project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so subject to student (s) giving undertaking to that effect to the appropriate authorities of the concerned institutions.

– The concerned Departments will bring out detailed SOP/ guidelines/ circulars in this context.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

– All ongoing offline examinations shall be allowed to continue as per programme by complying to Covid appropriate behaviour.

– Teaching and non- teaching employees of Colleges/ Universities / Technical Educational Institutions shall work as per prevailing guidelines for government servants and perform duty such as taking online classes/ academic/ semi academic and administrative functions etc. as assigned to them by the Authorities.

– Coaching Institutions/ Organisations/ Individuals offering coaching services to students shall not run off-line/ physical coaching/ classes. However, virtual/ on-line coaching shall be permitted to continue.

The order issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner stated that “Any person found violating the order shall be punished under the provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other relevant laws”.

Odisha has reported 2703 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 1579 quarantine and 1124 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.