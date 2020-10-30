Huge Covid Spike in Delhi; 5891 Cases Today

TNI Bureau: Delhi has been breaking its own record everyday for the last one week so. The Capital City has reported 5000+ Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

Delhi has reported 5,891 fresh cases today – highest single-day spike. 47 new deaths have also been added to the total, taking it to 6,470.

In total, 59,641 samples were tested in Delhi in the last 24 hours out of which 17,058 are RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests. Daily positivity rate stands at 9.88%. 4,433 Covid-19 patients have recovered today.

Active cases in Delhi now stand at 32,363.