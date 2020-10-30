BrahMos Strike Mission: Su-30MKI destroys target 4000 Km Away

TNI Bureau: The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted its longest range BrahMos strike mission today with a Su-30MKI fighter jet firing the missile to destroy a target 4000 km away in the deep sea.

The Su-30MKI Fighter took off from the Halwara air base in Punjab, refuelled mid-air and struck a target deep in Bay of Bengal using the BrahMos cruise missile.

While the BrahMos missile has a range of 300 km, the entire distance of the mission, was 4000 km. The target was located at 4000 km away from the Halwara base that was used by the IAF Fighter to take off.