Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 541 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported highest single-day spike of 541 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 11273.

👉 Out of the 541 new cases, 11cases each from Bhimpur, Kela Basti, Patia and 10 cases fom Sailashree Vihar and have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 23 employees of Private Hospital, 16 Police staff, 11 Bank staff, 2 cases of Reserve Police and 1 employees of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 300 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 24 cases each from Patia Big Bazar area and 10 cases from Niladri Vihar area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 2):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –11273

👉 Active Cases-4282

👉 Recovered Cases –6935

👉 Deceased – 44