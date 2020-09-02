Odisha Govt seeks Classical Status for Odissi Music

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Cabinet has approved 7 proposals in the Heritage Cabinet meeting held today under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik. It was decided to send recommendations to the Centre seeking Classical Status for Odissi Music.

The Odisha Government has already recognised Odissi as a classical form of music in 2008. As the Government of India had recognised Odia as a Classical Language in 2014, the Odisha Govt feels that now it’s time to accord the Classical Music status to Odissi too.

The Odisha Government has also hiked the prize money of various cultural and literary awards. Prize Money of Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanka Samman, Dharmapada Samman and Byasakabi Phakir Mohan Samman, would be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Similarly, the amount for awards of various Academies will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The amount of felicitations of various Academies, has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Among others, Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned for the holistic development of Utkalamani Pt. Gopabandhu Das’s birthplace Suando in Puri district.