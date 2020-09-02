India bans 118 more Chinese Apps including PUBG; Complete List Here

TNI Bureau: The Central Government on Wednesday has banned 118 Chinese mobile applications including the popular game PUBG.

The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology as they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Earlier, the Government of India has banned 59 apps including TikTok & UC Browser after it had received many complaints from various sources about its security breach.