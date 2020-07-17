Lockdown Rules in Twin City: No Bikes/Cars to buy Essentials

TNI Bureau: Twin City Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhansu Sarangi has specified the guidelines during the 14-day Lockdown in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and said there would be stricter enforcement of the rules.

👉 There will be no Weekend Shutdown in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar. Shops selling vegetables, groceries, milk etc. would remain open from 6 AM to 1 PM everyday.

👉 Bikes and Cars won’t be allowed to purchase the essential commodities. People need to walk to their nearest places to buy those. Bikes and other vehicles would be seized if there is any deviation.

👉 No unessential movement during the 14-day lockdown period (9 PM on July 17 till Midnight of July 31) .

👉 Efforts are being made to make essential items available in all areas. Home delivery of items would also be available.

👉 Media Houses have been urged to limit their staff. They can use I-Card during movement along with a letter from the authorities. No separate passes would be issued to media. Action will be taken against the people who use fake ID cards.

👉 Government officials working in emergency departments will show their own I-Cards during travel. They also need a letter from their senior authorities.

👉 Banks can function with 25% staff only.

👉 IT Companies will operate with 10% staff only.

👉 No entry or exit to and from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack except for permissible emergency cases. Highway traffic on NH will continue.

👉 Dhabas on highways to remain open only for takeaways.

👉 Home Delivery of Food and other essential items by Zomato, Swiggy etc. No takeaways allowed at Restaurants.

👉 Special permission for Marriages & Funerals; No other congregation allowed.