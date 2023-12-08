Taking painkiller Meftal without caution? Govt issues Safety Warning

TNI Bureau: The Indian government, through the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), has issued a safety alert regarding the casual use of the painkiller Meftal. The alert emphasizes that taking Meftal without proper consideration can lead to health risks.

According to reports, Meftal contains mefenamic acid, a substance that can cause severe allergic reactions, including the DRESS syndrome, affecting internal organs. The government advises people to be careful and consult with a doctor before using Meftal, stressing the importance of understanding the proper dosage and necessity.

Many doctors acknowledge that severe side effects are rare and already known, but they caution against unregulated overuse of Meftal. Despite being a prescription medication, Meftal is widely used in India for various purposes, including relieving menstrual pains, headaches, and muscle and joint pain. The government’s concern is that people are using Meftal without proper medical guidance, posing potential health risks. Therefore, it’s crucial to seek professional advice before taking Meftal to ensure safe and appropriate usage.