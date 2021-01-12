Horoscope Today: January 12, 2021

Aries:There may arise some difference between you and your spouse, try to address it as immediately as possible. You can expect a good news in the domestic front, like a wedding. Taking a break, and going on a vacation can be rejuvenating. It is time to put in a hard effort and bag the best job offer. The project you have been working on may go through some difficult times, but, your determination to bounce back will bear some fruits. Your lucky colour is Orange, and lucky alphabet is D. The friendly numbers are 4,6. Try to stay away from Cancer.

Taurus: Today your Romantic starts are shining bright, so make sure you make the most out of it. However, your personal seem to be a bit on the edge today. You should try and be careful while handling your finances. Don’t indulge in overspending. You will have to eat properly in order to maintain a good health. An exotic trip is on the cards. Your lucky colour is Light Grey, and lucky alphabet is M. The friendly numbers are 8,12. Try to stay away from Gemini.

Gemini: You may hold back your romantic interest for awhile due to commitment issues. You need to very careful about your health, as problems can arise. Someone may not acknowledge your help and give the social recognition you desired. In personal front, someone might put their trust in you. The ones doing a government job, can expect a transfer in an A-class city. Your lucky colour is Dark Blue, and lucky alphabet is L. The friendly numbers are 9,27. Try to stay away from Taurus.

Cancer: Your love life will soon become boring and lose all its charm if you don’t take care of it real soon. If you are unable to complete a particular job, your well-wishers will do it for you. Someone who had been rude to you earlier may apologize. An excursion with your friends is a strong possibility. You can expect to receive a gift in form family property. Your lucky colour is Light Red, and lucky alphabet is S. The friendly numbers are 15,18. Try to stay away from Taurus.

Leo: Your efforts to make your romantic relation work is going to pay off. Domestic responsibilities can you keep you busy for awhile. Your skills will be required at work to do something important. Students will get enough chances to establish yourself on the academic front. Those who haven’t been in the best of health conditions lately, will likely feel better today. Your lucky colour is Violet, and lucky alphabet is M. The friendly numbers are 9,27. Try to stay away from Pisces.

Virgo: Finally, your romantic life is about to get a kick start because of the efforts that you have put in. If you belong to a conservative family, you may want to do something rebellious today in the showbiz world. You can receive compliments on your good look. It is important to keep in touch with someone important to get your work done. You may want to move on from the past and try out new opportunities in money making front. Your lucky colour is Saffron, and lucky alphabet is D. The friendly numbers are 9,27. Try to stay away from Cancer.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Libra: Your online friend can become your love interest! Your professional front looks very good. Some are likely to receive compliments and good wishes. Your family is likely to support in all your endeavours and you may enjoy a joyous occasion with them. Your financial gains are on the positive side. However, students need to put more effort in academic front. Your lucky colour is Sky Blue, and lucky alphabet is G. The friendly numbers are 7,14,21. Try to stay away from Aquarius.

Scorpio: You may expect love and compliment to be showered on you. There will remain a calm and peaceful environment in the household. You have good chances of acquiring property today. You will likely have to multitask today. If you are preparing for something vital, put all your efforts in it. Good old memories You might be invited to join a long journey. Your lucky colour is Pink, and luck alphabet is Y. The friendly numbers 6,12. Try to stay away from Libra.

Sagittarius: Romance is on your plate today, so enjoy with your partner to the fullest! Today will be a hectic day due to travel and that might hamper your work a bit. Someone might take undue advantage of your kindness. Don’t share personal information with people who work under you. Your lucky colour is Orange, and lucky alphabet is P. The friendly numbers are 9,27. Try to stay away from Leo.

Capricorn: You enjoy talking to someone you take a romantic interest in. It might be the best time to invest in your pet project. Your financial front side is likely to improve, but it is advisable that you look to savings too. You will receive praise at work. Your lucky colour is Yellow, and lucky alphabet is H. The friendly numbers are 4,8,12. Try to stay away from Aries.

Aquarius: You are likely to spend some warm and lovely moments with your loved one. If faced with any personal crisis you will take the right decision. Your health will be on the good side today. Something that you might have been waiting for long may finally come to life. Your lucky colour is Golden Brown, and lucky alphabet is T. The friendly numbers are 22,24,26. Try to stay away from Scorpio.

Pisces: There might arise trust issues between you and your partner. You might be called upon to show your talents in a professional forum. Some young member of your family is likely to excel in academics and make you proud. You are also in luck to meet a friend from school or college days. Your lucky colour is Dark Blue, and lucky alphabet is K. The friendly numbers are 12,18,20. Try to stay away from Libra.