TNI Bureau: In a historic decision, Xi Jinping was elected Chinese President for third term on Friday.

China’s rubber-stamp legislature appointed Xi on Friday as president for another five years by in a ceremonial vote in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. He received a unanimous 2,952 votes followed by a standing ovation.

It was expected that the widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and the deaths of countless people after its abandonment would have some negative important on Xi Jumping. However, it did not as he received a unanimous 2,952 votes followed by a standing ovation.

With this, the 69-year-old Xi became the longest-serving head of state of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since its founding in 1949.

National People’s Congress (NPC) also appointed other key state leaders, including Zhao Leji as the body’s head and Han Zheng as the country’s vice-president.

Post their appointments, every leader took a public oath of allegiance to the Chinese constitution inside the Great Hall of the People.