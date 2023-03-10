KCR’s Daughter K Kavitha takes Battle to Delhi

TNI Bureau: K.Kavitha, senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to hold a hunger strike in New Delhi today.

Kavitha is holding the day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to demand the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Leaders of 12 parties including Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party, are expected to participate in Kavitha’s protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier yesterday, Kavitha has said that 18 parties have confirmed their participation in the protest.

While speaking about Women’s Reservation Bill, Kavitha alleged that the BJP had promised to implement the legislation in the run-up to the 2014 and 2019 general elections, but did not keep the word despite coming to power with a clear majority.

The legislation proposes a Constitutional amendment to reserve 1/3 of the seats in Lok Sabha and Assemblies.

It is to be noted here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the BRS leader yesterday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.