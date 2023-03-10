Odisha Class 10 Matric Exam begins Today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha matric exams began today by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) from today as per the schedule.

The matric or class 10 Summative Assessment-2 examinations shall start on March 10, 2023 and shall continue till March 20, 2023.

The exam are being held from 8 AM to 10 AM. The exam will continue till March 17th. There will also be intermediate and open school examinations. Candidates can take only admit card, pen, pencil and geometry box to the examination center.

This year five lakhs fortyone thousand two forty seven students have filled the form for high school certificate examination.

The examination will be conducted in three thousand two hundred eighteen centers. For this, three hundred sixteen nodal centers have been established by the Board of Secondary Education.

There are nodal centers in 22 police stations in Maoist-affected areas.

This time, special measures have been taken to prevent copying. A special squad has been formed, CCTV has been arranged in the examination centres.

Also, the teachers will keep their mobiles in switched off mode while going to the examination center.