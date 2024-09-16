Stree 2 Beats Pathaan To Become Second-Highest Grossing Hindi Film

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Stree 2 has been unstoppable at the box-office. The sequel to Stree (2018) has beaten “Gadar 2” and “Pathaan” to become the second-highest grossing Hindi film in India.

Stree 2, which hit screens on August 15, has been having a dream run in the theatres. The film’s total domestic collection has crossed ₹500 crore. The total collection of the film so far, in India, is Rs 527.

As per its latest collection, Stree 2 has beaten the Hindi version of Pathaan (₹524.53 crore). It lags only behind Jawan, which stands at ₹582.31 crore, to secure the first historic spot.

Created by Maddock Films, the Amar Kaushik directorial film collection is set to cross Rs 750 crore worldwide . The film was made on a modest budget of around Rs 60 crores and has delivered an outstanding return of around 767%.

Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film for both Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film hasn’t been facing any competition at the box office for a couple of weeks now. It is expected to continue its momentum as the release of Kangana Ranaut’s political thriller Emergency, has been postponed from its scheduled date of September 6 after its certification was put on hold by Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC) due to multiple petitions against the film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It is laden with cameos by Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar.

The narrative of Stree 2 picks up from the ending of the original film. It revolves around the battle between “Stree” and a headless-demon. The film talks about the importance of independence of women in modern society and how they need to have an independent voice.

Stree 2 is likely to release on OTT platforms on September 27, 2024, via Amazon Prime Video.