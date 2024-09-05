Supali Mahapatra: Odisha’s Rising Musical Star

In the serene town of Jajpur Road, Odisha, the Mahapatra family lives and breathes music. Supali Mahapatra, a rising star in the Indian music scene, owes her musical journey to her father, Pravat Kumar Mahapatra, a respected music teacher, and her mother, Pramodini Mahapatra. From the tender age of three, Supali’s parents noticed her budding talent and enrolled her in Hindustani vocal training by the age of four.

Supali’s early life was filled with practice sessions, her father’s guidance, and the belief that music was her destined path. By 12th grade, she made a firm decision to pursue music as her career, despite facing criticism and losing friends who couldn’t understand her dedication. “It’s a proud moment for me to have emerged as such an artist,” she reflects, showing quiet resilience.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Her first big break came in 2021 as a semi-finalist in “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swara ra Mahamancha” during the COVID-19 pandemic. This milestone was a testament to her perseverance through difficult times, as the pandemic brought financial and emotional hardships to her family. “As an artist, I have seen the struggles of others and my own family,” she acknowledges, reinforcing her commitment to securing a stable future for her loved ones.

Supali’s participation in Zee Sarthak’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ustaad nka Ustaad 2024” is a new chapter in her unfolding story. Despite her growing success, she remains humble and admits to feeling nervous before performances, which she considers a strength. Deeply rooted in Odisha’s rich cultural traditions, Supali is motivated by her family, especially her father, and her brother Pramesh.

Supali’s journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and resilience. As she continues to rise, she remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists, carrying the hopes and dreams of her family and community.