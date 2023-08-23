Hello India! Moon Welcomes ISRO’s Vikram Lander in Historic Soft Landing

Bengaluru: Embarking on a 40-day voyage from the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India celebrates a monumental achievement as its Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft achieves a flawless landing near the lunar South Pole. This remarkable accomplishment establishes India as the world’s first achiever of this extraordinary feat and also became the fourth country in the world to land on the moon. The official confirmation from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) resonates with pride, announcing the precise soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 near the moon’s South Pole.

The significance of this accomplishment extends beyond borders, as it propels India’s space exploration endeavors to a new zenith. The lunar South Pole, which is largely shrouded in mystery, beckons with its exceptional geological formations and the potential to unveil crucial chapters of the moon’s evolution and history.

Moments after the touchdown, Indian Space Research Organization’s chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, in a pride moment said that “India Is on The Moon.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in South Africa for the BRICS summit virtually joined, congratulating the nation stated that, “India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s, but it is of the world, as we believe in One family, one future. Moon will be just a tour away for Indians, he also wished success to all the scientists.”

Amidst the reverberating chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the space center resonated, while the citizens of Bengaluru united in jubilation, illuminating the skies with spectacular fireworks showcase.

ISRO’s exceptional scientists and engineers, whose unwavering dedication is evident, have steered this momentous achievement. This triumph reverberates as a testament to India’s prowess on the global space exploration stage, evoking a sense of national pride. Moreover, it serves as a gateway to uncharted possibilities, laying the foundation for forthcoming lunar missions that hold promise for even more extraordinary revelations.