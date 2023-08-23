TNI Evening News Headlines – August 23, 2023

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 21 “Ama Bus Stand” and laid the foundation stones of 124 new Bus stands.
➡️Nandankanan zoological park likely to allow night visits; master plan submitted for expansion from 6 pm to 7 pm or 7 pm to 8 pm.
➡️The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, informs ISRO.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 Mission: India successfully Lands on the Moon. Image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site.
Related Posts
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation after Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the surface of the Moon.
➡️ISRO to launch of Sun mission ‘Aditya L-1’: PM Modi.
➡️LCA Tejas successfully test-fires indigenous ASTRA air-to-air missile.
➡️The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced that board exams would be conducted twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well.
➡️Delhi Government will close all the schools, offices, and NDMC market areas from September 8 to 10 due to G-20 Summit.
➡️Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks.
➡️BCCI announces BookMyShow as ticketing platform for World Cup.
Comments are closed.