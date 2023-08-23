Board Exams to be held Twice a Year

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced that Board exams would be conducted twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well.

The new curriculum framework (NCF) as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is ready and textbooks for the same will be developed for the 2024 academic session, informed the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while attending the Joint Workshop of National Curriculum Framework Oversight and NSTC committee.

New Curriculum Framework of Ministry of Education said:

➡️ Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students will be allowed to retain best score

➡️ The Board exams are held for Class 11 and Class 12 students

➡️ Class 11 and 12 students will have to study two languages and at least one language needs to be Indian

➡️ Choice of subjects will not be restricted to streams; students will be allowed to choose subject of their choice

➡️ School boards to develop capacities to offer ‘on demand’ exams in due course of time

➡️ Board exams will assess understanding, achievement of competencies than months of coaching and memorisation

➡️ Practice of covering textbooks in the classroom will be avoided

➡️ Cost of textbooks will be optimised