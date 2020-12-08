Hardik Pandya hands over Man of the Series Award to Natarajan

TNI Bureau: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 42 off 22 balls that helped India 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, handed over his Man of the Series trophy to debutant T. Natarajan for his outstanding performance in the T20I series.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also had handed over the T20I trophy to Natarajan during the presentation ceremony post 3rd T20I.

29-year-old left-arm pace sensation Thangarasu Natarajan from Salem in Tamil Nadu was slotted into the national side after his mind blowing performance in the recent IPL edition in the UAE for SunRisers Hyderabad.