TNI Evening News Headlines – December 08, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 27 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 9 quarantine, 18 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30981 in the Capital City.

👉 45 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 523 Covid-19 recoveries today including 55 from Bolangir, 52 from Mayurbhanj and 51 from Khordha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 316970.

👉 ‘Paika Bidroha’ wins award at Mumbai film festival

👉 Twin City Commissionerate Police to take Akash Pathak on remand for further investigation.

👉 FIR lodged over online sale of Srimandir’s Mahaprasad.

👉 A man arrested for killing unborn baby by kicking pregnant wife at Madhupur village on outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

👉Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) starts process to make ‘Ekamra Kshetra’ beggar-free.

India News

👉 30 crore Indians to be vaccinated in first phase of Covid immunisation drive under Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

👉 Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ bodies ends peacefully today.

👉 Meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and 12 Farmer leaders starts at Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

👉 PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building on December 10.

👉 Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 stranded crew members of Bangladeshi fishing boat

👉 Day 1 of Indian Mobile Congress 2020 flagged-off with the inaugural speech of Prime Minister Modi.

👉 Delhi records 3,188 new Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Australia defeat India by 12 runs; India clinch T20 series 2-1.

👉 Hardik Pandya hands over his Man of the Series, Virat Kohli T20I Trophy to Series Debutant K Natarajan.

👉 Reliance Jio to launch 5G network in India in second half of 2021.

👉 AAP alleges CM Kejriwal in ‘house arrest’, Delhi police denies.

👉 Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow morning.

👉 TRP scam: Arnab Goswami moves Bombay HC seeking stay to probe by Mumbai police.

World News

👉 Nepal Govt announces newly-measured height of Mount Everest at 8848.86 meters; a bit higher than past measurements.

👉 UK’s 90-year-old woman Margaret Keenan becomes first person to receive #Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.

👉 Breakdancing to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 games.