Australia win 3rd T20I; India clinch Series 2-1

TNI Bureau: Australia on Tuesday defeated India by 12 runs in third and final T20 International match of the series in Sydney.

India won the T20I series 2-1 with their two straight wins in the first two games.

Batting first, Australia posted 186/5 in 20 overs. Matthew Wade top-scored for the hosts with a brilliant 80 off 53 balls while India finished the game at 174/7 in reply with Captain Virat Kohli played a knock of 85 runs.

Hardik Pandya bagged the Player of the Series award for his stupendous performance in the T20I series.