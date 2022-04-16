Harbhajan Singh to spend his Rajya Sabha salary on education of farmers’ daughters

Harbhajan Singh on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote, “As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I’ve joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind.”

The 41-year old cricketer had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021. He represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is. Bhajji was also a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning. He was one of the five candidates who were nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.