Harbhajan Singh to spend his Rajya Sabha salary on education of farmers’ daughters

Former India legendary off-spinner Harbhajan  was elected unopposed as a member of Rajya Sabha  from Punjab last month.

By Aishwariya Dhal
Image- Deccan Herald
Insight Bureau: Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

Harbhajan Singh on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote, “As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I’ve joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind.”

The 41-year old cricketer had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021. He represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is. Bhajji was also a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning. He was one of the five candidates who were nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.

 

